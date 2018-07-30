Harker Heights police arrested a man on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault against a family member with a deadly weapon after they said he stabbed a family member multiple times.
James Warren Nunnally Jr., 66, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Saturday.
Nunnally was given a $100,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
“At approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer, on Monday. “Officers found a victim, a male family member with multiple stab wounds to his back.”
Police said Nunnally was still holding the weapon in his hand.
Miller said the victim identified the accused as the suspect before he was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
The stabbing happened after an argument, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The victim suffered from multiple stab wounds to the back and had to be treated in the ICU,” the affidavit states.
Also arraigned, in unrelated cases, were:
Lewis Charles Hall Jr., 42, on a charge of arson (vehicle). Hall was given a $100,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Kamran Dean Guster, 29, on a charge of assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Guster was given a $70,000 bond by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Jeffery Jerome Lenton, 33, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Linton was given a bond of $50,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Cecil Tamez Jr., 28, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. Tamez was given a $30,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
