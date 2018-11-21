Police early Tuesday morning arrested a man threatening a business employee with a knife and stealing milk, according to a news release from the Harker Heights Police Department.
Heights man Ryan Michael Stevens, 22, faces a charge of terroristic threat. He was booked into Bell County Jail Tuesday afternoon with a bond of $5,000.
Police were dispatched to a business in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a theft, which was upgraded to a robbery call.
The suspect was described as a man wearing a red sweatshirt, who, after leaving the business, got into a blue Kia Soul and was last seen departing eastbound on Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to the release.
Officers in the area spotted the vehicle eastbound on Veterans Memorial Boulevard and stopped the vehicle after it turned onto Edwards Drive. After suspects were removed from the vehicle, the stolen property was identified as a container of milk, police said.
The suspect also had a knife in his waistband, according to the release. Police said he displayed the knife and verbally threatened the business employee.
