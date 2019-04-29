Harker Heights police arrested two men early Monday morning after police said the men robbed two stores in the city, an official said in a news release on Monday.
Heights police were dispatched at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday night to a robbery call at the Sams Food Mart in the 2300 block of Indian Trail. The store clerk said that one of two men with white T-shirts on their faces displayed a knife, according to the news release.
“Officers were given a description of two males,” the news release stated.
Eleven minutes later, at 12:06 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a second robbery, this time at the CEFCO in the 900 block of Indian Trail. “The individuals of the second robbery matched the description given for the robbery at Sams,” according to the news release. “Officers learned the suspects had left the knife at the scene and taken the register when they departed.”
Officers later located two men matching the descriptions at another store, in the 700 block of East Knight’s Way. Police said the men attempted to leave the area in a vehicle. After the car was stopped, one of the men attempted to flee on foot. One was detained after a short foot pursuit and the second man was found hiding in the backyard of a residence.
Among the items listed as stolen were a cash register drawer worth $420, $206 in cash and change, and several kinds of cigars, according to police records.
Police are not releasing the names of the suspects until they are arraigned.
Anyone with information on the robberies should call Heights police at 254-953-5400
