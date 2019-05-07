Harker Heights police on Sunday arrested a man suspected of several burglaries of homes and vehicles in the area, an official said in a news release.
Police responded to a burglary in progress call on Sunday at approximately 3:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lancelot Drive.
“While officers were responding to the area, (they) learned that the homeowner was actively arguing with an individual in the garage,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer, in the news release. “Another caller...reported they heard what they believed were gunshots in the area.”
Officers arriving on scene saw the homeowner running down the street chasing a male suspect, who was able to get away, he said.
Police started searching for the suspect and located a man matching the description given by the homeowner, Miller said. The man, who police said had entered another residence and a vehicle, was taken into custody.
“In conjunction with this investigation, it has been documented that this burglary may be connected with multiple vehicle burglaries in the area,” Miller said. “Police have contacted most of these victims.”
Police have not yet released the man’s name.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.