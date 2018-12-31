Car burglary

This screenshot from video obtained by the Harker Heights Police Department shows the young man who attempted to open a locked car before moving on Christmas Day.

 Courtesy photo

Police officers in Harker Heights are asking for any information related to a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred on Christmas Day in the Warriors Path area.

The Police Department obtained video footage they say shows a young man wearing a hoodie checking a car door to see if it is unlocked before moving on.

Anyone with information is asked to call 254-953-5400.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.