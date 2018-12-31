Police officers in Harker Heights are asking for any information related to a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred on Christmas Day in the Warriors Path area.
The Police Department obtained video footage they say shows a young man wearing a hoodie checking a car door to see if it is unlocked before moving on.
Anyone with information is asked to call 254-953-5400.
