Harker Heights police are investigating after someone carved expletives into several cars in the 3300 block of Vineyard Trail on Saturday, leading to around $7,000 in damages, an official said on Tuesday.
Two people left a Harker Heights bank around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday and noticed scratches all over their Lincoln Continental, including the word “a-- ” on the hood, said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer. The damage looked “as if someone intentionally keyed it or took something sharp and scratched it.”
Miller said the car owner said it would cost approximately $5,000 for a new paint job.
“Police asked them if it possibly happened at their residence ... but advised they were not sure because they just noticed the damage when coming out of” the bank, he said.
Miller said later in the day the same person called police to tell them that another car at their residence had been damaged in a similar way.
A victim told police that when they returned home they realized another car had been vandalized.
“It appeared as if someone carved “f------ B----” on the hood,” Miller said. They told police it most likely happened at their residence overnight. The victim estimated it would cost around $2,000 to fix the damaged paint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.