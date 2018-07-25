Harker Heights police are investigating an arson case after a man allegedly set a woman’s belongings on fire on Tuesday, an official said on Wednesday.
Officers were dispatched to the home in the 200 block of East Valley Road just after 2 p.m. “in reference to a caller stating a man was throwing gasoline in the area of his home,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer.
Upon arrival, police found a woman who said she was moving out of the home and had gotten her property out of the home, with some property in a small moving trailer, he said.
Miller said the woman told police she needed to get a vehicle to move the trailer. When she returned a few hours later the man and woman got into an argument and he poured gas on the trailer with her property and set it on fire.
The woman requested to press charges on the man.
“He was not arrested or taken into custody at that time,” Miller said, adding the investigation is continuing.
