Harker Heights police are investigating a carjacking that was reported in the early morning hours on Wednesday, an official said.
Police were dispatched at approximately 1:41 a.m. to the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway in reference to a stolen vehicle that had just happened in the parking lot, said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer.
“Police met with the victim who stated he was just robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle was stolen,” he said. “The victim stated he was in the parking lot for approximately five minutes before a man wearing a camouflage hoodie and a face mask opened his passenger door and pointed a rifle at him.”
The man told the victim to get out of the car and patted him down after he got out. The man got into the victim’s car and drove off heading eastbound on the access road, Miller said.
Police are looking for the victim’s white Nissan Maxima, model year 2016, with dark tinted windows and no front license plate.
