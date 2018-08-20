Harker Heights police responded to three prescription forgery calls on Friday that they think is related to the same person.
“Three forgery reports were taken at local pharmacies,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer, on Monday.
The first pharmacy to be hit was at 11:49 a.m. in the 400 block of East Knights Way. An hour later, police were called to a pharmacy in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway for another prescription forgery report.
Almost two hours after the first forgery call, police were called at 1:45 p.m. to a pharmacy in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
In all three cases, the person was trying to obtain prescription drugs through forgery, Miller said. He said the pharmacists called police in every case.
“The cases seem to be related with the same suspect, using Louisiana identification, and requesting various drugs,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.