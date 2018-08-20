Heights police are investigating an incident on Saturday in which they say a group of men threatened to shoot at a house and damaged the front door before displaying a gun, an official said.
On Saturday, around 6:19 p.m., police were dispatched to 2100 block of Modoc Drive in reference to an armed subject, said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer, on Monday.
The victim told police that “several vehicles had stopped across the street from their residence," he said. Approximately 10 young people, possibly all males, were inside the vehicles.
Two men beat on the front door, damaging it, and yelling, “I need to talk to your son and he knows who I’m looking for,” Miller said.
The man threatened “to shoot the house up if they did not tell him where her son’s homeboy lives,” he said.
Miller said the two men returned to the vehicle and one of them pulled out a gun, which “looked to be bigger than a handgun,” and displayed it but did not point it at anyone.
The group departed the area.
No arrests have been made in the case, but Miller said they have the “possible identity of one or more of the involved males.”
