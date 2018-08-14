Harker Heights police have released new details about a shots fired incident in the 800 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard that happened on Saturday.
Officers were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to a disturbance in progress and found a resident who said no one was injured during the incident, said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer.
“The resident stated an unfriendly acquaintance pulled their vehicle into the resident’s driveway to cause a disturbance,” he said.
Miller said the resident told the person to leave but that “if they had a problem they could meet at another place (that) was not the residence.”
The driver “rapidly pulled out of the driveway, striking and knocking down the mailbox and almost striking the resident in the driveway,” he said.
The resident went into the street to confront the driver, jumping onto the vehicle and nearly being run over when the driver started to drive off.
“The resident ran over the top of his windshield and car before jumping off the rear, possibly damaging the windshield while he was running over the car,” Miller said.
Police said the driver stopped and fired a gun several times back at the resident and then drove away. Other people were outside when the gun was fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.