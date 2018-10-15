Harker Heights police have one suspect in custody after the armed robbery of a Verizon store and assault of two employees of the business Friday.
According to police spokesman Lt. Stephen Miller, Heights officers responded to a robbery alarm call at around 8:58 p.m. at a Verizon store in the 700 block of Indian Trail.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed an employee who was taking a break outside of the store was approached by two males pointing pistols at him and wearing hoodie sweatshirts, masks and gloves.
The employee was taken at gunpoint back into the store, police said, where the two suspects confronted another employee at gunpoint and demanded the location of stored phones and tablets.
Police said the suspects then struck the two employees several times with their pistols while placing them on the floor. The suspects then took a large quantity of cell phones and tablets and departed the store in an unknown direction, according to Miller.
During the course of the investigation, Heights detectives learned the stolen property was being held at an apartment building in Killeen. With the coordination and cooperation of the Killeen Police Department, a search of the property was initiated with police locating a hidden male juvenile suspect and all of the stolen property from the Verizon store.
In addition to the recovered property, police said, a stolen gun and stolen property from another cell phone store robbery in Killeen were also recovered.
Both employees were treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the robbery.
The Heights Police Department continues the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
