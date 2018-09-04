It was a busy Labor Day weekend for Harker Heights police officers, who responded to four assault calls between Friday and Monday. Arrests have been made in all but one case, an official said on Tuesday.
On Friday at approximately 9:32 a.m. police were dispatched to "Travis Lane in reference to a sexual assault,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer. “A 17-year-old female stated she had invited a male acquaintance into her residence after he knocked at her door and stated he would just like to come in for a little bit. She stated he then raped her.”
Miller said no arrest has been made in the case but charges will be pressed.
Around 8:14 p.m. on Friday night officers were dispatched to a fight in the 400 block of Justin Lane. “Officers arrested one male on aggravated assault (charges because) he used a hammer to strike the victim in the head,” Miller said.
Early Monday morning, around 1:07 a.m., police responded to an “armed subject” call in the 300 block of East Knights Way. Officers detained a person and “found a weapon, which turned out to be a pellet gun,” he said.
Miller said the person was arrested and assaulted officers with his hands and feet while being placed in the patrol vehicle.
Around 3:13 a.m. on Monday police responded to the 100 block of Stone Canyon Court in reference to a domestic disturbance with an armed subject. “Police arrived and arrested a male subject (because he had) pointed a loaded weapon at the roommate victim during the argument.”
