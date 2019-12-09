Cinemark Theater

A couple walks into Cinemark Theater in Harker Heights on New Year’s Day in 2013.

Harker Heights police released new details on Monday about an investigation into a shooting that took place early Sunday morning following an altercation in the parking lot of the Cinemark Theater.

“Off duty officers were working off duty employment at Cinemark, when they advised of shots fired (around 12:58 a.m.),” Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lt. Stephen Miller said on Monday. “Two vehicles were seen leaving the area, a red maroon car, and a black SUV.”

