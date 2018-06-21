Harker Heights police will be seeking charges against a woman who they say stabbed her husband with a knife after an argument Wednesday evening, an official said Thursday.
A doctor called police around 8:36 p.m. and told them he had a patient with a stab wound, said Lt. Stephen Miller with the Harker Heights Police Department.
“The patient originally stated he fell in his pool on a sharp object and had a stab wound to his abdomen (but) the doctor stated the injury was not consistent with a pool injury, and he admitted his wife had stabbed him with a knife,” Miller said.
The man, a Fort Hood soldier, did not want to press charges against his wife but police are requesting charges in the domestic incident, he said.
“He admitted that they had an argument before she stabbed him with a knife,” Miller said.
He said an arrest has not been made but if charges are accepted, a warrant for arrest will be issued.
