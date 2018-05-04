An individual contacted Harker Heights police Thursday night about threats made while that person was walking through a residential neighborhood.
At 11:23 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the call from the 100 block of Robin Lane, according to the report released by Sgt. Stephen Miller, Heights police spokesman. The individual told the officers that as he walked in the 1000 block of Bluebird Lane on Wednesday evening, a male approached and pointed a handgun.
The person knew who the male was, the report said.
The person left the area, returning home, police said.
Thursday evening at approximately 6 p.m. the person was again walking through the neighborhood when an older model Mercury Sable with Texas temporary paper tags started following the person.
When the person approached the car's open window, the sound of a gun being cocked was heard, and the man in the car pointed the handgun at the person, who then ran away.
The person supplied Heights police with the address of the man, the report said.
The incident is considered a terroristic threat by police and remains under investigation.
