Harker Heights police officers responded to a theft in progress call on Monday at a big box store after an employee reported someone was seen stealing cosmetics. Police later found methamphetamine in the woman’s purse, according to the arrest affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Tamara Desiree Parks, 27, on Tuesday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine in an amount less than 1 gram and given a $20,000 bond on the felony charge, according to the affidavit.
She was in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Officers approached the woman and identified her as Parks. “Parks was digging through her purse in spite of being told not to do so,” the affidavit stated. When police asked for identification, she “removed a black wallet from her purse and placed it close to her while removing her driver’s license.”
One of the officers said he saw a clear plastic package in her wallet, as well as the cosmetics allegedly stolen from the store. Inside the clear bag in the wallet was half a gram of methamphetamine, police said.
Also arraigned by Cooke, in an unrelated case, was:
Deborah Ann Prochaska, 54, of Killeen, on Monday, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine in an amount less than 1 gram. Cooke gave Prochaska a $20,000 bond and she was no longer in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
