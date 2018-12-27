The Harker Heights Police Department seeks a man and a woman it suspects shoplifted items from Target.
Pictures posted to the department's Facebook account show the pair entering the store and pushing a cart with a baby carrier veiled by a blanket.
Those with any information should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
