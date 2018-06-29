The 75-year-old victim of a shooting in Harker Heights on June 15 remains at Scott and White Medical Center-Temple after losing one leg in the incident, an official said this week.
Ricky Frank Thomas Barker, 49, of Cedar Park, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting his father in the leg at the victim’s home in the 300 block of Illinois Drive, police said, previously.
“The case was accepted by the DA’s office,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer.
Barker turned himself in to police the day after the shooting, on June 16.
Barker was given a $500,000 bond on the charge and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday morning, according to jail records.
Heights police responded at the scene at around 7:18 p.m. in reference to a call of a man down with unknown status. Upon arrival, officers found the 75-year-old white male lying face up and bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg on the sidewalk in front the residence, according to Heights police in a news release.
According to police, the victim said he was returning home from shopping and after entering his home was shot in the leg by an unidentified man who was in the residence.
