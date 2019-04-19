A Gateway High School student faces multiple charges after allegedly threatening students and staff Tuesday.
Deandre Jamel Finister, 17, of Harker Heights, was booked into Bell County Jail this week, facing terroristic threat and criminal trespassing charges. In total, his bond is set at $4,000.
Terry Abbott, chief communication officer for the Killeen Independent School District, confirmed Friday the 11th grader’s alleged involvement in a threat, which led to his arrest.
Abbott had no further info on the incident.
Finister’s alleged threat is the second incident of its kind this week in KISD. On Wednesday, three fifth-grade girls at Mountain View Elementary School threatened to commit acts of violence against the school, according to school officials.
"We have suspended those students and they will not be back at Mountain View," said Terry Abbott, Killeen Independent School District chief communication officer, in an email Tuesday.
Killeen ISD police are investigating to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.
