A Harker Heights woman who pleaded guilty last month to stabbing a man was sentenced on Wednesday to probation for the second-degree felony armed assault charge.
Tiffany Laynett Alexander, 45, was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. “The court gave the defendant 5 years (of) deferred adjudication and recommended the mental health docket,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Wednesday.
