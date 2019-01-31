At approximately 2:16 a.m. today, the Lampasas Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of S. Key Ave in reference to a possible disturbance.
Officer Larry Wilson, a patrol officer with the Lampasas Police Department, was the first officer to arrive on scene. Upon arrival, this officer made contact with a male subject identified as Nick Cortez Hernandez a 53-year-old resident of Lampasas.
When the officer made contact with Hernandez, he failed to comply with officer’s orders, and evaded into a White 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. Hernandez drove off from the scene at a high rate of speed, and Officer Wilson pursued this vehicle for approximately 31 miles.
This pursuit ended on Interstate 14 at the off ramp to Knight’s Way in Killeen, when Hernandez abruptly stopped the vehicle to avoid hitting tire deflation devices that were deployed by Killeen Police Department.
After stopping, Hernandez continued to be uncooperative and resisted arrest. Lampasas Police Officer Tased Hernandez to gain control of him and place him under arrest. After Hernandez was stopped, it was reported that the vehicle he was driving was stolen from the owner’s residence in Lampasas.
Hernandez was taken to Metroplex Hospital to be checked medically. After being discharged from the hospital Hernandez was booked into Lampasas County Jail for Evading in a Motor Vehicle a 3rd degree felony, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle a State Jail Felony, and Driving While License Invalid with Previous Convictions a class B misdemeanor.
Lampasas County Sheriff’s Department, Coryell County Sheriff’s Department, and Killeen Police Department assisted Lampasas Police Department with this pursuit and arrest. We appreciate these agencies for assisting our department with a safe resolution to incident.
