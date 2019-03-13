TEMPLE — A 54-year-old Temple man died from injuries he received Monday night during a hit-and-run accident, Temple Police Department spokesman said.
Officers found Mario Arriaga lying in the road in the 1500 block of Scott Boulevard after he’d been struck by an unknown vehicle. Officers couldn’t get any description of the vehicle or driver, according to Temple public information officer Cody Weems.
Arriaga was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he later died from his injuries. An autopsy was ordered.
The department’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the circumstances of this incident.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips can also be sent through Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).
