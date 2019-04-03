TEMPLE — The medical examiner’s report from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma showed Michael Swearingin, 32, of Temple died from asphyxia caused by strangulation.
The cause of death was listed as homicide.
The report, obtained by the FME News Service after an open records request, said Swearingin was identified through fingerprints, and said trauma will be “noted and described” in the full autopsy report — which wasn’t available today.
Swearingin’s body was found at 4 p.m. Jan. 14, the report indicated, in abandoned property near Clearview, Oklahoma.
The case was finalized Tuesday, according to the report.
The report for Jenna Scott, 28, who also was found dead and buried in Oklahoma, has not been finalized, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Cedric Marks, 44, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the deaths of Swearingin and Scott. Marks was Scott’s ex-boyfriend who allegedly killed Scott and Swearingin, her friend, on Jan. 3 in a Killeen residence.
Maya Maxwell, Marks’ girlfriend, admitted she was at the residence when Marks killed the two friends and was with him in Oklahoma when their bodies were buried. Maxwell said she heard a struggle each time in the rooms where Scott and Swearingin were kept. When she looked inside after Marks exited each room, Scott and Swearingin were both death.
Marks was indicted Wednesday in the two death cases. Maxwell was indicted March 27 for allegedly tampering with evidence for her part in hiding Swearingin’s car in Austin in an attempt to keep law enforcement agencies from finding it.
