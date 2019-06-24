A misdemeanor hot check charge in Williamson County landed a Killeen man back in the Bell County Jail earlier this month for a 2014 armed assault for which he had been placed on probation.
Sammy Lee Washington Jr., 50, is listed in the Bell County Jail after his booking on June 6 on a charge of theft of property by check, more than $20 but less than $500, with the booking origin listed as Williamson County. He is being held in lieu of $21,500 in bonds, according to jail records on Monday.
“This is a motion to adjudicate,” said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, on Monday. “The terms of his probation are being amended.” Washington was set to appear in court on Monday. Gomez did not say if he would be sentenced on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, which is a second-degree felony.
In exchange for Washington’s plea of guilty in the 426th Judicial District Court on Dec. 8, 2014, he was sentenced to 8 years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
Washington was 45 years old on April 12, 2014, when Killeen police arrested him after he threatened a man with a handgun after an argument, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Carlisle Street and Terrace Avenue in Killeen in reference to shots fired after a person called police and said Washington was carrying a gun and threatening him.
The victim told police Washington confronted him at work after the two men had a dispute about money.
When the caller, another man and Washington met in the 1400 block of Estelle Avenue in Killeen, they got into another argument at which point Washington pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the caller, according to police.
After deflecting the gun, Washington fired a shot into the air, according to the arrest affidavit.
After locating Washington, officers searched the residence where the altercation took place and found a handgun in the backyard.
