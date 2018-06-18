A 49-year-old man from Cedar Park turned himself into police Saturday night after a shooting in Harker Heights the night before, police said in a news release on Monday.
Harker Heights police are waiting to release his name until after the man is arraigned but said he has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Lt. Stephen Miller with the Harker Heights Police Department.
The man is being held in the Bell County Jail with a suggested bond of $500,000, he said.
Police said the man shot a 75-year-old man at his home in the 300 block of Illinois Drive on Friday.
Harker Heights police responded at approximately 7:18 p.m. on Friday to a call of a man down with unknown status.
“Responding officers arrived and found a 75-year-old white male laying face up bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg on the sidewalk in front of” the house on Illinois Drive, Miller said. “The victim stated he was returning to his home from shopping, and after entering his home was shot in the leg by an unidentified man who was in the residence.”
The victim had to have his leg removed because of damage from the gunshot wound and he is currently at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.
Miller said the investigation is not over and anyone with information about the incident should call the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
