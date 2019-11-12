The man suspected of indecent exposure at a middle school concert on Oct. 17 has been arrested by Killeen police, according to Taina Maya, KISD's spokeswoman.
Franklin Calvin Jones Jr. was arrested and currently sits in the Bell County Jail as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to the district.
