Two narcotics investigations in Waco and Killeen led to the arrest of 22 individuals and seizure of 16 weapons and $10,000 in cash, said U.S. Attorney John F. Bash during a Thursday press conference in Waco.
According to Bash, a local, state and federal investigations targeting methamphetamine distribution in Bell and McLennan counties resulted in the arrests and seizures after two years of work in Killeen alone.
Waco's investigation dated to spring 2017, Bash said.
In Killeen, the investigation led to the arrest of multiple members of the Gangster Disciples, a Chicago-based gang, who Killeen police Chief Charles "Chuck" Kimble said had been been involved in trafficking meth and other criminal activities.
"We put a halt to the drug dealing and trafficking and associated crimes that come with that," Kimble said. "We know if we are a more connected community, we are a safer community."
Bash said the investigations focused on meth shipped in from the border regions of Mexico. According to Bash, meth is the single-largest synthetic drug produced by Mexican drug cartels.
"This operation was really a team effort. All of the agencies contribute enormously to this effort," Bash said. "These were people making large amounts of money selling large amounts of drugs."
The names of the suspects and charges were not immediately available, but Bash said recommended sentences on some of the suspects could be as long as life in prison.
Representatives from the Killeen Police Department, federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Waco Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff's Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Marshal's Office were in attendance Thursday.
This story will be updated.
