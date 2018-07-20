Killeen shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in 2800 block of Lake Road. Both victims where transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with non life-threatening wounds. Residents from nearby apartments look on as the police secure the scene.

 Eric Von Franklin | Herald

Two people were injured in a shooting overnight Thursday in 2800 block of Lake Road in Killeen.

Both victims where transported to a hospital with non life-threatening wounds.

The Herald has sent more questions about the shooting to Killeen police.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

