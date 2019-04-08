Police on Monday declined to provide further information about the shooting between two biker gangs on Saturday.
Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez on Monday would not say what gangs were involved, if the gangs were local, what started the fight that led to the shooting, where the fight began, and how many people were involved.
“The two individuals are currently in the hospital and the investigation in ongoing,” said Miramontez on Sunday evening. “Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).”
Killeen police at 1:42 a.m. on Saturday were dispatched to a fight and shooting near the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street, according to KPD in a previous news release.
She said officers learned that a large fight had taken place outside in the roadway. During the fight, two people were shot.
Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
