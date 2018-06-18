An early morning fire at Stix Pool and Games on Thursday was intentionally set, according to arson investigator Cory Hall with the Killeen Fire Marshal's Office.
Hall said Monday there were signs of forced entry at the business in the 3300 block of Rancier Avenue, and investigators are seeking a person of interest.
Fire investigators were waiting on forensic laboratory results from evidence found on scene and were reviewing surveillance video footage, Hall said.
According to fire officials, a person called 911 around 5:44 a.m. to report smoke coming from the business. No injuries were reported.
Hall said the interior of the building is likely a total loss, with extensive smoke and fire damage.
"You’ve got every form of extensive fire damage to heat and smoke damage throughout the entire building," Hall said.
Three Killeen engines, a ladder truck and a rescue vehicle responded to the fire, officials said. Several Killeen Fire Department ambulances and Killeen Police Department units also responded.
Hall said the State Fire Marshal's Office K9 Accelerant Detection Unit was on scene during the incident.
