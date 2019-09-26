Derrick Lamont Bailey Jr

BELTON — A Bell County judge on Thursday denied a bond reduction for a Killeen man accused of pointing a handgun at a man during an aggravated kidnapping at a Harker Heights movie theater in 2016.

A trial for Derrick Lamont Bailey, 27, ended in a mistrial last month in the 27th Judicial District Court. Bailey was listed in the Bell County Jail on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, with a bond of $500,000, according to jail records on Thursday.

