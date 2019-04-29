A Bell County judge found a Killeen man guilty of animal cruelty after the man dragged a horse behind his truck in 2017, an official said on Monday.
Joseph Edward Booth was 54 when he was arrested on May 17, 2017, after officers got several calls about the incident.
After hearing two days of testimony on Thursday and Friday last week in County Court at Law 2, Judge John Mischtian on Friday afternoon found Booth guilty on the cruelty to livestock animals charge, and a deadly conduct charge, according to the County Attorney’s Office.
Both offenses are Class A misdemeanors, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Mischtian ordered a pre-sentencing investigation report and sentencing will be set at a later date.
When an officer stopped Booth in the 8600 block of West Trimmier Road in Killeen, Booth told the officer he was trying to restrain his horse, according to the arrest affidavit.
When the officer walked over to the horse, he noticed large patches of hair removed, a deep cut and missing flesh above its left eye, police said. There was also blood on the horse’s left front leg.
A veterinarian who came to treat the horse agreed the injuries aligned with those of a horse that had been dragged on the road, according to the affidavit.
Booth told police he was pulling his horse behind his truck and a horse trailer when a motorcycle rider told him the horse had fallen.
A witness told police she believed the truck was going 35 to 40 mph when she saw the horse being dragged behind the truck.
A licensed veterinarian of 23 years told police that “no reputable horseman or veterinarian would tie a horse to a trailer and pull it down the road for any length of time,” according to the affidavit.
