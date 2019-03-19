BELTON--A Bell County judge cut in half the bond amount for a man and woman accused of kidnapping their own three children in Killeen last month.
After hearing arguments and the testimony of four people during an hour-long hearing on Tuesday, Judge John Gauntt of the 27th Judicial District Court said that Maria Gilseth and Jeffery Gilseth, both 32 years old, can pay a $50,000 bond as well as abide by other court conditions, including wearing a GPS-equipped ankle monitor upon release and agreeing to not see their children who remain in CPS custody, according to court testimony.
Only Jeffery Gilseth was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday evening, according to jail records.
"I hope to have them out by the end of the week," said their defense attorney, Austin Shell, after the hearing. "Then we'll go to McCulloch County and fight that battle to get their kids back."
The Gilseth's are facing a charge of assault family violence in that county that is expected to go to trial soon, Shell said. That charge led to their children being taken into state custody, which they are fighting.
In Bell County, they each are facing a charge of interference with child custody, a state jail felony, and Jeffery Gilseth has an added charge of unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor.
Gauntt said he could not lower the bond on the misdemeanor charge, so Jeffery Gilseth's bond amount is $75,000 with the $25,000 bond on the unlawful restraint charge.
Jeffery and Maria Gilseth, of Brady, were taken into custody in Kansas on Feb. 27 by the U.S. Marshal's Service last February after fleeing a court-supervised visitation with their three sons on Feb. 21.
Shell argued that the family did not have the financial resources to make the original $100,000 bond imposed for both Jeffery and Maria Gilseth, while Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett questioned whether they could sell items to make the amount, and whether they would be a flight risk.
"The extensive manhunt led to the $100,000 bonds," Shell said to Gauntt. "But money is very tight for them, they have zero criminal history that I'm aware of, Jeffery is a veteran who was honorably discharged from the Army, and the children were never hurt or put in danger."
Shell called Maria Gilseth, a homemaker, to speak about the family's financial situation as well as about the family violence case that led to the children being removed from the home.
"The allegation is that Jeffery Gilseth threatened to kill you and the children, and a SWAT team had to be called to remove the children," Garrett said. Maria Gilseth denied that ever happened, although she had spent that night at a women's shelter after being taken there by police.
Garrett said that the case involved evidence showing that Maria Gilseth had bruising on her body.
"He did not hit or kick me; he held me down. I bruise easily," she said.
A Killeen Police Department detective and another KPD officer who also is with the U.S. Marshal's Service testified for the state.
"I took a statement from the woman who was supervising the visit (in Killeen)," said Det. Angela Mathews with the Special Victim's Unit. "She said that Mrs. Gilseth said something like, 'I can't do this anymore,' and called her kids over to her."
After the children were around their mother, Mathews said the woman said Jeffery Gilseth stood in between the supervisor and his wife and children so they could leave.
A search of the Gilseth home in Brady revealed a handful of Google maps showing destinations in Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota and Montana, Mathews said.
Shell argued that the Gilseth's thought they were doing the right thing.
"This was done to get their kids out of what they thought was an abusive situation in CPS, but it was the wrong way to do it," he said. "My clients want to fight to get their children back but they have no money for this excessive bond. Bond should not be an instrument of oppression. I'm asking for a personal recognizance bond or something reasonable."
Garrett argued that the bond should stay the same.
"They're obviously a flight risk," she said. "They violated a court order, took off and it took many agencies to bring these kids home to safety."
