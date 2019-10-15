BELTON — Two mothers spoke on behalf of their sons during a sentencing hearing Tuesday, but only one had the last word on a Killeen murder case from 2017.

After hearing testimony and arguments and reviewing several letters, Judge John Gauntt of the 27th Judicial District Court sentenced 20-year-old Shamar Lamar Lewis to 35 years in prison for the 2017 murder of Rocky Wayne Marsh, 38. Lewis pleaded guilty to murder in July, with the sentence to be capped at 40 years.

