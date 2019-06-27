A Bell County judge on Thursday sentenced a Killeen woman to prison time for shooting her ex-girlfriend in the stomach in 2012.
“After a hearing this afternoon, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Calandra Monee Stanfield to 7 years in prison,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Thursday. “This sentencing follows a jury trial in which the jury had convicted her of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”
Stanfield, 36, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with no bond on the second-degree felony charge.
Killeen police were called to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Atkinson Avenue on Nov. 11, 2012, on a domestic assault call, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said Stanfield had sent text messages to her ex-girlfriend before arriving at her apartment just before midnight.
When she arrived, Stanfield began arguing with her ex-girlfriend’s roommate, which turned into a verbal argument between her and the victim.
Stanfield and her ex-girlfriend then got into a physical altercation. As two people attempted to break the fight up, Stanfield shot her ex-girlfriend in the stomach.
Police found a shell casing for a .380-caliber handgun. When police found Stanfield, they located a .380-caliber handgun in the back of her waistband.
Stanfield has one previous conviction, in 2000, for Class B misdemeanor theft in Brownwood, according to records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
