A Bell County judge on Friday sentenced a man to prison time after a jury returned a guilty verdict last month, an official said on Friday.
Irving Torres, 55, “was previously convicted by a jury of indecency with a child by contact, and today Judge Paul LePak sentenced him to 7 years in prison,” said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman.
A jury in the 264th Judicial District Court on April 3 took 12-and-a-half hours to find Torres guilty of abusing a girl over a period of years in Killeen, starting when she was around 10 years old. During the trial, the victim, now 17 years old, told the jury about the abuse that began when she was in elementary school.
Tom Seigman, defense attorney, argued during the trial that nothing sexual happened, but that the two had a “playful and physical relationship.”
Indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony, is punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Torres was listed on Friday in the Bell County Jail with no bond, records showed.
