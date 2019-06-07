A jury at the Bell County Courthouse this week found a 19-year-old Killeen man guilty of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, an official said on Friday.
“(On Thursday) the jury heard arguments by both the parties, and after a little over an hour of deliberation returned a verdict of guilty, convicting Jeysen Cain of aggravated robbery,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. “Sentencing will be set by the court at a later date.”
The trial began with jury selection on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court.
The robbery occurred on Dec. 23, 2016, when Cain was 16 years old, but he was not indicted on the charge until January of last year, according to the indictment.
The state presented evidence that he while Cain was stealing property, he threatened a man with a firearm.
No arrest affidavit was available for the offense.
Mike Waldman and Cristin Lane prosecuted the case, Garza said.
Cain was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday, according to jail records.
Court records show that he also is facing three more felony charges related to other incidents: two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony, allegedly taking place on May 1, 2017, and a few months later on Dec. 27, 2017. He also is charged with burglary of a building, in connection with the unauthorized vehicle charge of Dec. 27, 2017, but he was not on trial for those three offenses.
