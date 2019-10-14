James Allen Brickley Jr

James Allen Brickley Jr.

A Bell County jury on Thursday found a Killeen man guilty of raping a woman two and a half years ago.

The trial for James Allen Brickley Jr., 33, started with jury selection on Monday. After further deliberations on Friday, “the jury sentenced him to 35 years in prison,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Friday.

