A Bell County jury quickly returned a verdict this week, closing the book on an armed robbery case from last year in Killeen.
“On Wednesday, a jury took less than 20 minutes to return a verdict finding Joshua Aaron Bishop guilty of the felony offense of aggravated robbery,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Thursday. “Sentencing will be set before Judge Fancy Jezek at a later date.”
The jury trial began with jury selection on Monday in Jezek’s 426th Judicial District Court.
Killeen police arrested Bishop, 23, in February last year after he robbed a convenience store with a shotgun, according to the arrest affidavit. He led officers on a short foot pursuit before being taken into custody.
Officers spoke with the employees of a Killeen convenience store on Feb. 12 who said that a man armed with short-barreled shotgun and carrying a black backpack and wearing a mask robbed the store. Video surveillance confirmed the claim, police said.
When police searched Bishop’s car, they found shotgun ammunition, a black backpack and a mask, according to the affidavit. While he was questioned, Bishop told police several different names other than his own before telling police he ran from the car with a shotgun.
Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple prosecuted the case.
