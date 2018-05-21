After seven weeks of jury selection, testimony in the capital murder trial of Rico Doyle is set to begin Monday afternoon, an official said Monday.
“A jury has been selected and is scheduled to report to court this afternoon,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. “After the jury has been seated it is anticipated that the trial phase will immediately begin.”
Garza said previously that he expects the trial to take two weeks.
Doyle, 38, is being tried in the 426th District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek.
The jury selection process started April 2 and included interviews of more than 230 prospective jurors, Garza said. He said previously that Doyle’s trial will take longer than other trials because it is a death penalty case.
Doyle pleaded not guilty in September 2015 to the charges of capital murder of Kysha D. Edmond-Gray, 42, and Deanna Louise Buster, 38, in downtown Killeen on April 21, 2015. He also pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on allegations of wounding three other people during the same incident, according to court records.
The three aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges also were on the 426th District Court docket for pretrial hearings scheduled for Friday.
First Assistant District Attorney Paul McWilliams is prosecuting all four cases, according to court records.
The capital murder case is not the first time Doyle was implicated in a homicide.
Doyle served two years in prison for his part in the 2007 murder of Killeen High School student Tyrone Haskins, 18.
Doyle has been in the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1.2 million since being arrested in April 2015.
emilys@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
