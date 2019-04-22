Jury selection was started and completed Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court in a Killeen capital murder case from 2014.
“The jury has been selected and the trial will resume tomorrow morning,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Monday evening.
Jo Ann Wilbert, 65, is booked into the Bell County Jail facing a charge of capital murder by remuneration, a capital felony, with a $1 million bond, according to jail records.
She is accused of hiring Andrew Lenard Hardesty, 34, to shoot and kill 64-year-old Christine Watkins on Oct. 20, 2014, in the 1400 block of Pine Drive in Killeen. Watkins was a Killeen Independent School District bus driver, leaving for work the morning she was shot 12 times in front of her husband.
A jury convicted Hardesty of capital murder on Aug. 1 last year in the 27th Judicial District Court, and he was sentenced to life without parole. He is listed as being in custody in the state’s prison in Huntsville, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
The murder was captured on the Watkins family security camera, according to testimony during the Hardesty trial.
Hardesty was charged on Oct. 1, 2015, and, almost two years later, Wilbert was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on July 26, 2017. She had moved to Brevard County, Florida, and was extradited on Aug. 9, 2017, according to a Killeen Police Department news release.
The murder happened over a dispute between Watkins and Wilbert, who were neighbors, according to testimony during Hardesty’s trial.
