Jury selection began in a Bell County courtroom on Monday in an aggravated sexual assault case from 2017, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Monday.
Tyree Marquez Trader was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
He was indicted on Sept. 5, 2018, on the first-degree felony charge after police said he raped a woman at gunpoint on June 23, 2017.
A woman reported to the Killeen police that Trader pointed a gun at her and told her to get into an automobile, according to the arrest affidavit.
He “drove her to a wooded area” and sexually assaulted her, police said.
Trader was booked into the Bell County Jail just over a year later, on June 27, 2018, according to jail records last year, but has since posted a bond of $105,000.
Testimony will begin in the 264th Judicial District Court once a jury is seated.
