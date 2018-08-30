BELTON — A date has been set to start the jury selection process in the capital murder trial of a man accused of killing a Killeen Police Department detective four years ago, and wounding three other officers.
During a status hearing on Thursday, with phone calendars in hand, the district attorney and several assistant district attorneys, and the two lawyers representing Marvin Guy, decided that two jury panels will be considered on Feb. 26 and 27, followed by individual jury interviews in March.
Potential jurors will fill out a questionnaire as part of the process.
The case will be heard in the 27th Judicial District Court of Judge John Gauntt.
Guy, 53, was booked into the Bell County Jail on May 10, 2014, after a Killeen detective was fatally shot while the SWAT team served a 5 a.m. “no-knock” narcotics warrant at Guy’s apartment on Circle M Drive in Killeen on May 9.
Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, a detective and KPD SWAT team leader, died a few days after being shot during the raid, and three other officers were shot and survived.
In past interviews, Guy has said that he believed his home was being broken into during the raid, and he began shooting in self-defense.
At the last status hearing, attorneys discussed reports regarding competency, but those reports were not mentioned in this hearing. Gauntt previously placed a gag order on the case.
Guy is being charged with one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder. He is being held in the Bell County Jail on $4.5 million in bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.