A capital murder trial began Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court of Judge John Gauntt, an official said on Monday.
Andrew Lenard Hardesty, 33, who is listed as homeless in jail records, is charged with capital murder, accused of shooting and killing a Killeen Independent School District bus driver on Oct. 20, 2014.
“Jury selection has begun this morning and continues at this time,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Monday. “After jury selection, we anticipate that testimony will begin tomorrow.”
Christine Dailey Watkins, 64, was found dead of a gunshot wound in her driveway in the 1400 block of Pine Drive, around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 20, 2014. She was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m. by former Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin, according to the arrest affidavit.
On Oct. 1, 2015, police said then-30-year-old Hardesty was the man responsible for the shooting of the bus driver.
Police said Hardesty was the hit man in a murder-for-hire plot.
A woman was arrested in Florida and extradited to Texas in August of 2017, accused of hiring Hardesty to kill Watkins, according to the affidavit.
Jo Ann Wilbert was charged Aug. 2, 2017, and was indicted on a charge of capital murder for renumeration and solicitation for capital murder on July 26 of that year.
Wilbert had a special hearing scheduled on Friday in the 426th Judicial District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek, according to court records. Her next public hearing is on Aug. 31.
Hardesty has been in the Bell County Jail, held on $1,045,000 total bond since June 22, 2015, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.