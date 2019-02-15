Jury hears testimony before deciding sentence in Heights murder case
By Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
Herald correspondent
BELTON - A Bell County jury reconvened on Friday morning in the 264th Judicial District Court to hear testimony before deciding the sentence for a man found guilty on Thursday of a 2017 Harker Heights murder.
After six hours of deliberation, the jury decided on Friday night on 42 and a half years in prison for Larry Leshawn Thomas, Jr., 20, convicted of killing Jose Antonio Hernandez, 28, on Sept. 5, 2017, said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman.
Thomas will be eligible for parole in 22 and a half years, Waldman said.
The punishment range for murder is 5-99 years or life in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
The wife of Hernandez gave an emotional testimony as Thomas listened. Eleven people spoke on behalf of Thomas.
It took the jury of eight women and four men almost as long to decide on Thomas's punishment as it did his guilt.
After 6 and a half hours of deliberation on Thursday the jury found Thomas guilty of felony murder for the shooting death of Hernandez after a confrontation and pursuit through a Heights neighborhood.
The weeklong trial started with jury selection and testimony on Monday through closing arguments and the reading of the court's charge and jury instructions on Thursday.
‘Life was good’
A photo of Hernandez, grinning in the sun, was on the projector screen in front of the jury and a nearly full courtroom.
Maria del Socorro Pineda remained composed while she told the jury, through a Spanish-to-English translator, that her life changed after she met Hernandez by chance at a friend’s house 10 years ago.
They started dating the next week and hardly separated.
“I had someone to look after me,” she said. “We were always together and we worked together. Life with him was really good.”
Pineda said Hernandez was a happy person and that he was like a father to her son while still being his friend.
“He was always there; they were really good friends,” she said. “My son would tell Jose, ‘I love you even though you’re not my dad.’”
Her life has not been the same since that September night almost a year and a half ago.
“I still haven’t recuperated...but it’s getting a little bit better because I have to be strong,” Pineda told the jury. “But I have trouble sleeping because I’m afraid something might happen.”
She said her life of fear started before Hernandez was murdered.
Her son went to school with Thomas and, later, was robbed by him, she said in court.
Pineda was with her son when they went to meet Thomas. There was a discussion in English that she did not completely comprehend because of the language barrier, she said, but she understood Thomas’s next move.
“(Thomas) came close in front of me, lifted up his shirt and showed me a gun in his waist band,” Pineda said. She ordered her son to give Thomas what he wanted and he handed over a black bag that she thought might have contained marijuana.
“(Thomas) wasn’t nervous at all,” she said. “He said, ‘This is how you do things.’”
Pineda said that incident is what Hernandez was angry about when he happened to see Thomas at Dollar General that night.
“Jose was upset that I was living in fear and not going out anymore because I was afraid of running into (Thomas),” she said. “I knew this was going to happen because he had already showed me the gun.”
In a brief cross-examination, defense attorney Michael White asked if she knew of any plans for retaliation against Thomas because of that incident, and Pineda said she was not aware of any.
The state next called Thomas’s probation officer.
Thomas met with Yvonne Vaughan less than 2 months before the murder after being placed on 10 years of deferred adjudication probation for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge from 2016.
Vaughan said Thomas broke and ignored many rules of his probation, the first of which was to not commit any crimes or be in possession of a firearm.
She said that his violations were considered “huge.” Twenty days after Hernandez’s murder the state filed a motion to adjudicate.
“It’s hard to work with someone who doesn’t show up,” Vaughan said.
White, in his cross-examination, asked Vaughan if people sometimes do poorly on probation at first but then improve later.
“It does happen,” she said.
White outlined the programs for people on probation that are meant to be rehabilitative.
“The hope is that he would keep improving throughout his probation,” White said.
‘A good kid’
Assembly of God pastor David Starkey told the jury that he has known Thomas since he was about 5 years old, “through the church.”
“He was respectful, quiet, not rowdy like some of the other boys,” Starkey said. “He was a good kid, a good example.”
Starkey was aware that Thomas began getting into trouble while in high school.
“I asked him what he was going to do with his future because he would be starting from scratch,” he said. “But I let him know that anytime he wanted to talk, I was free, 24/7, and that we always had a place in church for him.”
A friend of the family testified about Thomas’s difficult childhood.
“He’s had a rough life but he’s always tried to look out for his family, especially his younger brother,” said Shannon Voorhees, who said she has known Thomas for 15 years.
She said the family was supportive when she was going through trying times.
“Larry called me every day to make sure I was OK,” Voorhees said.
Waldman asked Voorhees about the support structure in his family.
“He knew he was loved, for sure,” she replied.
Waldman pointed out that Thomas’s younger brother also has a criminal record.
“He was good to his little brother until he brought him along on an aggravated robbery,” he said. “When he got out on probation one of the first things Thomas did was to get a gun.”
