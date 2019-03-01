A Bell County jury this week found a man guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, followed by a lengthy prison sentence imposed on Friday in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Germaine Jerome Saunders, 38, is listed in the Bell County Jail after his sentencing on Thursday. Saunders, who has a Fayetteville, North Carolina, address, sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl in Killeen in 2014.
“This afternoon a jury sentenced him to 75 years in prison on the first count and 66 years in prison on the second count,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Friday. “The state had filed a motion to stack the sentences and argued that they should be stacked. Judge Fancy Jezek decided that they would run concurrently.”
The outcry was made to Killeen police on Jan. 27, 2016, about one of the sexual assaults that occurred around May 12, 2014, according to the arrest affidavit. Saunders knew the victim for three years, beginning in June of 2012.
The case was prosecuted by Bell County Assistant District Attorneys Shelly Strimple and Debbie Garrett.
