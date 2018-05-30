Testimony will begin in the punishment phase of the Rico Doyle capital murder trial this afternoon after a jury on Tuesday afternoon in the 426th District Court found him guilty of murdering two women, an official said Wednesday.
“The jury deliberated just over an hour,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Doyle pleaded not guilty in September 2015 to the shooting deaths of Kysha D. Edmond-Gray, 42, and Deanna Louise Buster, 38, in downtown Killeen on April 21, 2015. Doyle also was accused of injuring three other people in the early morning shooting at the Village West apartments on Gilmer Street.
The jury, which is comprised of four women and eight men, next will deliberate on Doyle’s fate.
Garza has said previously that the state is seeking the death penalty in the case.
“We anticipate that the rest of this week will involve the presentation of testimony, followed by argument and deliberation by the jury,” Garza said Wednesday morning.
Lawyers for both the prosecution and defense rested their cases earlier Tuesday morning after testimony by a police officer. Closing arguments took a little over 90 minutes.
“Don’t let him get away, literally, with murder,” said Paul McWilliams, Bell County first assistant district attorney, in the last sentence of his closing argument. Leslie McWilliams, assistant district attorney, was co-counsel for the state.
In their closing arguments, Doyle’s defense attorneys, John Donahue and Jon Evans, outlined inconsistencies among the statements of the four civilian witnesses called to the stand. Some witnesses said Doyle was shooting from different places in the apartment complex and that he had been out at a club for most of the evening.
The prosecution countered with the argument that while witnesses might have not been consistent on details of the chaotic scene, they were consistent on several key points: "No one else had a gun that night and the only person shooting a gun was Rico Doyle, and that he shot all five victims," McWilliams said. "The defense is trying to distract and confuse."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.