A woman from Wichita, Kansas, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Lampasas and was charged with continued abuse to her 13-year-old daughter, authorities say.
Lampasas police arrested Jamey Rae Schmidt, 31, after responding to reports of Schmidt abusing her daughter inside her family’s vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot. Schmidt faces a felony charge of injury to a child with bodily injury.
Lampasas Assistant Chief Jody Cummings said Schmidt’s husband, a 7 and 8-year-old and a dog were also inside the vehicle at the time.
Police identified evidence of a “fresh, minor” assault upon arrival, but further investigation determined the 13-year-old was a victim of prior assaults.
“We made an arrest for something we didn’t see, but determined it rose in seriousness from the evidence,” Cummings said.
Police did not say what motive was behind Schmidt’s alleged abuse.
Cummings said there were no reports of abuse to the 13-year-old’s siblings. The children were released with Schmidt’s husband.
