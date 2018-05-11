The City of Harker Heights is missing four kayaks.
On Thursday, Heights police responded to a call shortly before noon regarding a theft. Meeting a city employee in the 200 block of Kathey Road, the officers were informed that four kayaks being stored on a utility trailer inside a fenced area were gone.
The kayaks were last seen on April 26 at approximately 5 p.m, according to Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights police spokesman.
The theft was discovered around 8 a.m. Thursday, with a large yellow kayak, a large blue kayak and two smaller blue kayaks missing.
The value of the kayaks is over $3,200.
The theft remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the kayaks may contact Harker Heights Police at 254-953-5400.
